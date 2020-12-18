TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced six COVID-19 vaccine “mega sites” that will open in January. Three of them are in our region: The Moorestown Mall, Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County, and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
“These sites will be in position to vaccinate frontline health care workers who are part of the so-called 1A category. We anticipate them also being able to accommodate the 1B category of essential workers, before moving to the 1C category of adults over the age of 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions,” Murphy said.
Murphy says the state is working to open 200 satellite vaccine sites in the state in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki, says the president-elect will be receiving the shot in public.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next.
In a new ad, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a warning for people about COVID-19 — wear a mask. Christie was one of many people who chose not to wear a mask while visiting the White House, which at one point became a hotbed of infection.
