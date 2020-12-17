CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a warning for people about COVID-19 — wear a mask. Christie was one of many people who chose not to wear a mask while visiting the White Hosue, which at one point became a hotbed of infection.

In October, Christie says he spent seven days in an intensive care unit before recovering from COVID-19.

Christie posted an ad on Twitter, which will also reportedly air on Fox News, Newsmax and Sirius XM Radio.

