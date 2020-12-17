PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a warning for people about COVID-19 — wear a mask. Christie was one of many people who chose not to wear a mask while visiting the White Hosue, which at one point became a hotbed of infection.
In October, Christie says he spent seven days in an intensive care unit before recovering from COVID-19.
I am very happy today for this ad to start to run on TV across America. I urge all Americans to learn from my experience and to, please, wear a mask and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DGmOValDJo
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 16, 2020
Christie posted an ad on Twitter, which will also reportedly air on Fox News, Newsmax and Sirius XM Radio.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen In Your Neighborhood?
Atlantic City Mayor Hopes To Raise More Than $1 Million Imploding Former Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino
Stimulus Package Update: Congressional Leaders Move Closer To COVID Relief Deal
You must log in to post a comment.