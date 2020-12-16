WINTER STORM WARNINGSnow Falling Across Region As Powerful Nor'easter Impacting Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As a powerful Nor’easter slams the Philadelphia area Wednesday, snow is accumulating in areas from the Poconos to the New Jersey suburbs.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 4:18 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. This list will be updated throughout the day.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County:

  • Alburtis — 1.5 inches
  • Bern Township — 2.0 inches
  • Huffs Church — 1.0 inch

Bucks County:

  • Warminster — 1.0 inch
  • Newtown Township — 1.0 inch

Chester County:

  • Landenberg — 2.5 inches
  • Chester Springs — 1.0 inch
  • West Bradford Township — 0.7 inch

Delaware County:

  • Clifton Heights — 3.3 inches
  • Chester — 3.0 inches
  • Aston Township — 2.3 inches
  • Drexel Hill — 1.0 inch

Montgomery County:

  • Elkins Park — 1.3 inch
  • Royersford — 1.0 inch

Philadelphia County:

  • Philadelphia International Airport — trace amount
  • Northeast Philadelphia — 2.0 inches
  • South Philadelphia — 2.0 inches

 

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County:

  • Hammonton — 0.6 inch

Burlington County:

  • Browns Mills — 0.5 inch
  • Pemberton — 0.5 inch
  • Evesham Township — 0.5 inch
  • Medford Township — 0.5 inch

Camden County:

  • Chesilhurst — 1.0 inch
  • Haddon Heights — 1.0 inch
  • Haddon Township — 1.2 inches
  • West Berlin — 1.0 inch

Cumberland County:

  • Vineland — trace amount

Gloucester County:

  • Newfield — 2.7 inches
  • Washington Township — 2.4 inches
  • Logan Township — 0.5 inch
  • Mantua — 0.5 inch

Monmouth County:

  • Howell — 1.4 inches

Salem County:

  • Pennsville — 3.9 inches

 

DELAWARE

New Castle County:

  • Mount Pleasant — 1.2 inches
  • Newark — 3.0 inches
  • Middletown — 1.9 inches
  • Wilmington — 0.9 inch
  • Glasgow — 0.5 inch
  • Talleyville — 0.4 inch
  • New Castle County Airport — trace amount

