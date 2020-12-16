PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As a powerful Nor’easter slams the Philadelphia area Wednesday, snow is accumulating in areas from the Poconos to the New Jersey suburbs.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 4:18 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. This list will be updated throughout the day.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County:
- Alburtis — 1.5 inches
- Bern Township — 2.0 inches
- Huffs Church — 1.0 inch
Bucks County:
- Warminster — 1.0 inch
- Newtown Township — 1.0 inch
Chester County:
- Landenberg — 2.5 inches
- Chester Springs — 1.0 inch
- West Bradford Township — 0.7 inch
Delaware County:
- Clifton Heights — 3.3 inches
- Chester — 3.0 inches
- Aston Township — 2.3 inches
- Drexel Hill — 1.0 inch
Montgomery County:
- Elkins Park — 1.3 inch
- Royersford — 1.0 inch
Philadelphia County:
- Philadelphia International Airport — trace amount
- Northeast Philadelphia — 2.0 inches
- South Philadelphia — 2.0 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County:
- Hammonton — 0.6 inch
Burlington County:
- Browns Mills — 0.5 inch
- Pemberton — 0.5 inch
- Evesham Township — 0.5 inch
- Medford Township — 0.5 inch
Camden County:
- Chesilhurst — 1.0 inch
- Haddon Heights — 1.0 inch
- Haddon Township — 1.2 inches
- West Berlin — 1.0 inch
Cumberland County:
- Vineland — trace amount
Gloucester County:
- Newfield — 2.7 inches
- Washington Township — 2.4 inches
- Logan Township — 0.5 inch
- Mantua — 0.5 inch
Monmouth County:
- Howell — 1.4 inches
Salem County:
- Pennsville — 3.9 inches
DELAWARE
New Castle County:
- Mount Pleasant — 1.2 inches
- Newark — 3.0 inches
- Middletown — 1.9 inches
- Wilmington — 0.9 inch
- Glasgow — 0.5 inch
- Talleyville — 0.4 inch
- New Castle County Airport — trace amount
