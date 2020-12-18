WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki, says the president-elect will be receiving the shot in public.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next.
The announcement was made Friday, hours after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their first doses of a vaccine that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
She said the Bidens would also be thanking workers at the Delaware medical facility where they will receive their injections.
More than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
