PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Melting ice has created dangerous conditions and caused the closure of Arch Street between 15th and 16th Streets in Center City. This is near the Family Court building and city offices.

Police said there are no reports of any injuries, but the sidewalk has been closed as a precaution.

A powerful Nor’easter slammed the Philadelphia area Wednesday overnight into Thursday as snow accumulated in areas from the Poconos to the New Jersey suburbs.

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia unofficially got 6.3 inches of snow.

Thursday will be windy and frigid with highs only in the 30s. The cold will settle in for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Wind chills on Saturday morning may be near zero.

A dry stretch, though, lies in the future, with some sun each day and temperatures returning to the 40s by Sunday.

Winter officially begins on Monday, with highs in the mid-40s and some sun.

Pennsylvania officials said Thursday yesterday’s snowstorm did not affect the delivery of additional COVID-19 vaccines to the commonwealth.

