HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials said Thursday yesterday’s nor’easter did not affect the delivery of additional COVID-19 vaccines to the commonwealth. State officials have been tracking Thursday’s scheduled delivery.
Officials said UPS is equipped to hold shipments of the vaccine if necessary.
“The vaccines that are scheduled for delivery today will be delivered on schedule,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“There were concerns regarding the ability to deliver those vaccines,” Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said. “I probably [should] clarify that it’s really Operation Warp Speed and their responsibility to be able to move the vaccine from the Pfizer warehouses to the final endpoints.”
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will have more information about how the vaccine will be distributed later Thursday afternoon.
Medical professionals in Philadelphia were some of the first to roll up their sleeves Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“After getting this vaccine, I feel a big relief in my heart that I can come back home and my family will be safe,” said Dr. Gabriel Patarroyo-Aponte, the medical director of the intensive care unit at Einstein Medical Center.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen In Your Neighborhood?
Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button To Blow Up Trump Plaza Casino
Stimulus Package Update: Congressional Leaders Move Closer To COVID Relief Deal
You must log in to post a comment.