By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter slammed the Philadelphia area Wednesday overnight into Thursday as snow accumulated in areas from the Poconos to the New Jersey suburbs.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 6:37 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County:

  • Spring Township — 9.8 inches
  • Huffs Church — 9.0 inches
  • Wernersville — 6.8 inches
  • Shillington — 6.5 inches
  • Exeter Township — 6.5 inches

Bucks County:

  • Springtown — 8.0 inches
  • Quakertown — 8.0 inches
  • Lower Makefield Township — 7.5 inches
  • Jamison — 6.0 inches
  • Hilltown Township — 5.0 inches
  • Langhorne — 5.0 inches
  • Levittown — 4.0 inches

Chester County:

  • East Coventry Township — 8.7 inches
  • West Caln Township — 7.7 inches
  • East Coventry Township — 7.2 inches
  • West Chester — 4.0 inches

Delaware County:

  • Chadds Ford Township — 6.5 inches
  • Clifton Heights — 6.0 inches
  • Broomall — 4.3 inches

Lehigh County:

  • Emmaus — 11.8 inches
  • Lehigh Valley International Airport — 9.3 inches
  • Allentown — 9.0 inches
  • Macungie — 7.3 inches

Montgomery County:

  • Norristown — 8.5 inches
  • Trappe — 7.1 inches
  • New Hanover Township — 7.0 inches
  • Ambler — 6.5 inches
  • Valley Forge — 6.3 inches
  • Eagleville — 5.2 inches
  • Wynnewood — 5.1 inches

Philadelphia County:

  • Philadelphia International Airport — 6.3 inches

 

NEW JERSEY

Burlington County:

  • Chesterfield — 6.5 inches
  • Mount Laurel — 5.4 inches
  • Moorestown — 5.0 inches
  • Florence — 4.7 inches

Camden County:

  • Springdale — 4.4 inches
  • Berlin — 4.0 inches
  • Somerdale — 2.5 inches

Gloucester County:

  • Monroe Township — 5.0 inches
  • Deptford Township — 4.0 inches

Mercer County:

  • Princeton — 6.4 inches
  • Ewing — 5.5 inches
  • Pennington — 5.5 inches
  • Hamilton Township — 4.0 inches

Monmouth County:

  • Freehold Township — 7.2 inches
  • Holmdel — 7.0 inches
  • Howell — 6.1 inches
  • Manalapan Township — 6.0 inches

Ocean County:

  • Jackson Township — 7.0 inches

 

DELAWARE

New Castle County:

  • Wilmington — 5.0 inches

