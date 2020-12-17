PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter slammed the Philadelphia area Wednesday overnight into Thursday as snow accumulated in areas from the Poconos to the New Jersey suburbs.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 6:37 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County:
- Spring Township — 9.8 inches
- Huffs Church — 9.0 inches
- Wernersville — 6.8 inches
- Shillington — 6.5 inches
- Exeter Township — 6.5 inches
Bucks County:
- Springtown — 8.0 inches
- Quakertown — 8.0 inches
- Lower Makefield Township — 7.5 inches
- Jamison — 6.0 inches
- Hilltown Township — 5.0 inches
- Langhorne — 5.0 inches
- Levittown — 4.0 inches
Chester County:
- East Coventry Township — 8.7 inches
- West Caln Township — 7.7 inches
- East Coventry Township — 7.2 inches
- West Chester — 4.0 inches
Delaware County:
- Chadds Ford Township — 6.5 inches
- Clifton Heights — 6.0 inches
- Broomall — 4.3 inches
Lehigh County:
- Emmaus — 11.8 inches
- Lehigh Valley International Airport — 9.3 inches
- Allentown — 9.0 inches
- Macungie — 7.3 inches
Montgomery County:
- Norristown — 8.5 inches
- Trappe — 7.1 inches
- New Hanover Township — 7.0 inches
- Ambler — 6.5 inches
- Valley Forge — 6.3 inches
- Eagleville — 5.2 inches
- Wynnewood — 5.1 inches
Philadelphia County:
- Philadelphia International Airport — 6.3 inches
NEW JERSEY
Burlington County:
- Chesterfield — 6.5 inches
- Mount Laurel — 5.4 inches
- Moorestown — 5.0 inches
- Florence — 4.7 inches
Camden County:
- Springdale — 4.4 inches
- Berlin — 4.0 inches
- Somerdale — 2.5 inches
Gloucester County:
- Monroe Township — 5.0 inches
- Deptford Township — 4.0 inches
Mercer County:
- Princeton — 6.4 inches
- Ewing — 5.5 inches
- Pennington — 5.5 inches
- Hamilton Township — 4.0 inches
Monmouth County:
- Freehold Township — 7.2 inches
- Holmdel — 7.0 inches
- Howell — 6.1 inches
- Manalapan Township — 6.0 inches
Ocean County:
- Jackson Township — 7.0 inches
DELAWARE
New Castle County:
- Wilmington — 5.0 inches
