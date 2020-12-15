PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter storm warning will go into effect Wednesday morning for southeastern Pennsylvania as parts of the region could see 1 to 2 feet of snow. Townships and boroughs in the area are declaring snow emergencies ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm.

They include:

ALLENTOWN

Mayor Ray O’Connell is declaring a Snow Emergency in the City of Allentown effective at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. By ordinance, a “snow emergency,” requires owners to remove their vehicles from posted routes. Signs are posted on snow emergency routes, which are also published on the city website, www.allentownpa.gov. Information on snow removal operations will be available at Snow Operations (allentownpa.gov). The city’s “Snow Operations Hotline” will be staffed throughout the Snow Emergency at 610-437-7669.

Waste Management Wednesday night garbage collection in the city is cancelled.

FALLS TOWNSHIP

Based on the latest forecasts, we are declaring a Snow Emergency for Falls Township starting on Wednesday, 12/16/20 at 12:00 PM expiring on Thursday, 12/17/20 at 12:00 PM. The declaration requires all cars, trucks, boats, trailers, etc. to be moved off of every township street into your driveway or onto your property so plows and emergency vehicles can get down the street. Failure to comply can result in a ticket and/or towing, and we thank you in advance for your cooperation. If this storm doesn’t materialize as predicted, we will lift the declaration sooner than anticipated. Click here for more information.

LANCASTER

Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes no later than 12 p.m. on Dec. 16, or be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Vehicles may not return to snow emergency routes until the snow emergency has been lifted. Any car parked on a snow emergency route during a snow emergency will be towed. This will allow the Department of Public Works to remove snow safely and effectively from the snow emergency routes. Snow emergency routes can be found at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.

For more information about snow emergencies and other winter weather information, visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/blog/winter-weather-information.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP

A snow emergency has been declared for Lower Providence Township from 9:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020 subject to change. Click here for more information.

NEW BRITAIN BOROUGH

A Snow Emergency has been declared in New Britain Borough from 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 16 to 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 17. To aid in snow removal, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on New Britain Borough roads during this timeframe. Trash collection for New Britain Borough residents on the contract with Advanced Disposal will begin around 3:00 AM so that trash and recycling are collected before the storm starts. Click here for more information.

NORTH WALES BOROUGH

Effective 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020 through 12:00 P.M. Friday, Dec.18, 2020 a ‘Snow Emergency’ is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed. Click here for more information.

PARKESBURG BOROUGH

Due to the forecasted heavy snow fall predicted for Wednesday into Thursday (Dec 16-17, 2020) Mayor Hagan has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 5PM on Wednesday, 12/16/20, through 5PM Thursday, 12/17/20, for posted Snow Emergency Routes. Residents who routinely park along these posted roadways are to seek alternate parking for the duration of this emergency BEFORE 5PM Wednesday. Vehicles illegally parked on posted Snow Emergency Routes are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense. Click here for more information.

ROYERSFORD

All Media please be advised the Mayor of Royersford Borough has declared a Snow Emergency for the Borough of Royersford. This snow emergency is in effect at Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 10:00am. A notification will be made after the emergency is terminated. All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes. Click here for more information. Anyone with questions can be directed to the Royersford OEM at 484-938-8739.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP

In anticipation of the upcoming inclement weather, Upper Merion Township is declaring a snow emergency, effective 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 through 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all designated Snow Emergency Routes, as well as on all cul-de-sacs until the snow is cleared.

Residents are asked to park their vehicles in driveways to allow the snow plows to pass efficiently and effectively. Click here for more information.

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP

Upper Southampton Township has declared a Snow Emergency that will be ineffective from 10 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020 until 11 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020. During this snow emergency, it shall be unlawful at any time during the continuance of the snow emergency for any person to park a motor vehicle or to allow that vehicle to remain anywhere on any designated snow emergency route (any township street). Failure to remove vehicles may result in fines and or towing of vehicles. Click here for more information.

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP

Warminster Township has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for impending snow storm scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. If you need help, please call (215) 672-1000 for non-emergency service or 911 in case of emergency. Click here for more information.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Region To Be Hit By One Of Biggest Winter Storms In Years As Southeastern Pa. Under Winter Storm Warning

Philadelphia Weather: Could December 2020 Snowstorm Produce Remarkable Snowfall Range Like We Saw In Blizzard Of 1958?

Police: 28-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In West Philadelphia