PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, which could bring up to 2 feet of snow in parts of our region. This strong winter storm will yield multiple hazards across the region in addition to heavy snow, including heavy sleet, ice, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to deal with the storm.

“Currently, models predict that the first significant winter storm in nearly a year will hit Pennsylvania tomorrow,” Gov. Wolf said. “The commonwealth’s emergency preparedness teams have spent a great deal of time and energy over the last several months supporting efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help the commonwealth weather this public health emergency and ensure vaccines are delivered as planned. This proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.”

Gov. Wolf is also advising residents to avoid traveling, unless necessary.

“Commonwealth agencies have been watching this storm for several days, and we are ready to provide whatever support is needed to keep our citizens safe during this potentially dangerous storm,” Gov. Wolf said. “We encourage you to prepare now to keep your loved ones safe, and also avoid any unnecessary travel.”

Wolf says PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be announcing speed and travel restrictions due to the snow.

PennDOT crews spent Tuesday pre-treating roads and getting their snow plows and salt trucks ready to take on the storm.

