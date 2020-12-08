AUDUBON, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is accused of having more than 7,000 images of child pornography. Edward Elvin, of Audubon, was arraigned on felony charges on Tuesday.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says more than 100 of the images were of children under the age of 13, and most were of babies and toddlers being sexually abused.
Prosecutors say 25 cyber-tips from Google helped them crack the case.
Elvin is free on $25,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing is next month.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases
Body Of 20-Year-Old Rahdee Chappell Pulled From Ridley Creek After Falling In Over Weekend
You must log in to post a comment.