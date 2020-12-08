PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Philadelphia within a week if Pfizer’s vaccine gets the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for emergency use. The FDA said Tuesday that its initial review of Pfizer’s vaccine found it was 95% effective against the coronavirus.

The FDA will hold a debate Thursday as a panel of independent scientists will review if the vaccine is safe and effective enough for millions of Americans to take.

“If that first vaccine — that’s the vaccine produced by the Pfizer company — if it’s approved later this week, we are likely to start offering that vaccine here in Philadelphia next week,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said during a Tuesday press conference.

Farley said Moderna’s vaccine could possibly be approved a week later and that vaccine could be available the following week.

“With both of these vaccines, we will have limited doses, and our first priority group is going to be health care workers who are routinely exposed to coronavirus,” Farley said. “And we’ll widen the groups that gets the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months.”

The vaccine can’t come to Philadelphia soon enough. The city is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is an extremely dangerous period in this epidemic. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of people following safety precautions now,” Farley said.

Farley says the city saw a 12.7% positivity rate last week. He also shared a story about a woman in her 20s who had coronavirus symptoms the day before Thanksgiving but still saw ten of her family members on the holiday. Now, at least seven of her family members have tested positive for the virus.

“The epidemic has touched us all. Everyone knows someone who’s been infected, about half of Philadelphia residents know someone who’s been hospitalized, and it’s very common for Philadelphia residents to know someone who has died,” Farley said. “Unfortunately, even though it’s been nine months, the epidemic is not in the past yet.”

More than 75,000 Philadelphians have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 10,000 have been hospitalized and more than 2,000 have died.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Kenney is currently quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he’s free of any symptoms and is getting tested soon.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases

Body Of 20-Year-Old Rahdee Chappell Pulled From Ridley Creek After Falling In Over Weekend