PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia were given the opportunity to begin Christmas vacation early because of the pandemic. Some have chosen to close a few days early.
For example, Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield is closing after class on Dec. 18.
Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, but only for virtual instruction. Hybrid instruction would begin on Monday, Jan. 11.
The announcement comes as school districts throughout the region are finding different issues with returning students to class as plans keep fluctuating.
Also on Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a desperate plea to Pennsylvanians to try and do more to stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth are on a steep climb and now jeopardizing hospitals.
