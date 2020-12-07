MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — School districts in our region are finding different issues with returning students to class as plans keep fluctuating. Students in Montgomery County were able to return to in-person learning Monday morning after health officials ordered schools closed for the past two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.
While some school districts have decided to remain all virtual, like Perkiomen and Springford, students in Lower Moreland Township schools returned to classrooms even as many staff members are being quarantined.
Eleven staff members are working remotely from home while awaiting COVID-19 test results after various exposures or household contact exposures.
Rising coronavirus case counts throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey are continuing to impact school districts.
The Washington Township School District in New Jersey has had intermittent closures due to outbreaks with dozens of new cases reported just over the past two days.
On Sunday, an email went out alerting parents and students that they would not be returning to in-person learning for the remainder of the year.
The district will pivot to full remote instruction until Monday, Jan. 11.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?
Pennsylvania Couple Charged With Severe Abuse Of Their 8 Children
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Christmas Bells Ad
You must log in to post a comment.