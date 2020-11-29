PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering in the hospital following a double shooting Sunday morning. Police say this happened around 11:55 a.m. along the 700 block of East Tioga Street.
According to officials, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times including once in the thigh and twice in the wrist. He was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The second victim, a 38-year-old man also suffered two gunshot wounds, he is currently listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
These are the latest victims in what has been a violent weekend across the city.
