Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man was shot in the head and killed in Kensington overnight. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Police found what appears to be marijuana and a backpack stuffed with cash at the scene.

There’s no word on a motive.

No arrests have been made.

