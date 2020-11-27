Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man was shot in the head and killed in Kensington overnight. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue.
Police found what appears to be marijuana and a backpack stuffed with cash at the scene.
There’s no word on a motive.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
