PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania residents, did you receive an alert about COVID-19 on your cell phone on Wednesday? The message warned Pennsylvanians that rates of the virus are rising and urged people to stay home and to take the necessary precautions.

The Wolf administration sent out the first message using the Wireless Emergency Alert on Wednesday. Officials plan to use the alert system and target specific regions of the state for future messages.

If one region of the state is experiencing a high surge in COVID-19 cases, cellphone users in the region may receive an alert with information about staying at home or where to find an available COVID-19 testing site in their area.

“WEA is one more way to reach as many Pennsylvanians as we can to provide timely information on COVID-19,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “This tool is another tool in our toolkit to fight the pandemic and unite against COVID.”

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘No Conceivable Justification’: Gov. Tom Wolf Appeals Pennsylvania Judge’s Order To Halt Further Vote Certification

12-Year-Old Among 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Beating Of Homeless Man To Death In Camden

Hundreds Gather In Song And Prayer Hoping For Thanksgiving Miracle For Beloved School Volunteer