CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Three more children are facing murder charges in the beating of a homeless man to death in Camden. The suspects are only 12, 13, and 14 years old.
Prosecutors say they killed Bobby Hill Jr. in an alley in June.
Two other teenagers were already charged with the murder.
Police say the body of 63-year-old Bobby Hill Jr. was found in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue on June 25.
The medical examiner determined Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death.
Investigators found surveillance footage showing the two teens entering the alley with Hill shortly before the crime happened. They were then captured leaving the area without Hill several minutes later.
Additionally, detectives found video of Hill’s body after the assault on one of the teen’s phones.
