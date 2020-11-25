PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community is praying for a Thanksgiving miracle through song and praise. Hundreds are hoping to give strength to a special woman in Montgomery County.

In groups gathering, students with friends, surrounded by family members, a few hundred from St. Albert the Great Parish in Huntingdon Valley met at a home in Bustleton Wednesday. There was a makeshift choir singing Christmas carols hoping the person inside the home can hear them.

“She was at St. Albert’s for 30 years,” Joe Gazarra said.

She is Diane Clifford, a beloved longtime volunteer at the parish school who just two weeks ago was diagnosed with late-stage stomach cancer and is now in hospice.

“She was loved,” Gazarra said.

Gazarra is Clifford’s brother.

“Every kid there, she treated them the same way,” Gazarra said. “Always talked to them. She was more than just an employee at the school, and you can see by how many people are showing up.”

Clifford having such a huge impact on the community with so many people showing up in front of the house. Current students, past students all showing up,

“I came here to pray for Mrs. Clifford,” one of her students said.

“The power of prayer is all we have, so it’s the best we can do,” another student said.

And that prayer, these songs, and this community are all hoping it leads to a miracle for their beloved friend.

“I grew a great bond with her. She was so nice to everyone,” one student said.

“Everyone just loved her so much,” another student said.

“I hope it brings her a lot of happiness that we are all here for her,” a student said.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

President-Elect Joe Biden Appeals For Unity In Thanksgiving-Eve Address

CDC Expected To Shorten COVID Quarantine Period As Health Officials Expect Post-Thanksgiving Surge

Philadelphia International Airport Sees Boost In Travel During Thanksgiving Holiday Period