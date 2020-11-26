MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned sad news regarding a story we covered Wednesday night. Diane Clifford, a longtime volunteer at St. Albert the Great Parish in Huntingdon Valley, passed away during the overnight hours, according to a family member.
A large group gathered Wednesday night hoping to give strength to Clifford. A few hundred students and family members from St. Albert the Great Parish met at a home in Bustleton last night.
There was a makeshift choir signing Christmas carols hoping the person inside the home could hear them.
“She was at St. Alberts for 30 years,” Clifford’s brother, Joe Gazarra, said.
Clifford was diagnosed with late-stage stomach cancer just two weeks ago and was in hospice.
