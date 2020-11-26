Panico's Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania's Orders On Thanksgiving Eve

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – One bar and restaurant owner in Lansdale refused to comply with a mandate that ordered all bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania to stop selling alcohol at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve.

Panico’s Neighborhood Grill and Sports Tavern stayed open until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Owner Robert Panico says Panico’s will be open every day with normal business hours, noon until 2 a.m.

He is also urging other businesses to open and operate as usual, despite the mandates.

