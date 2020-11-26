Panico's Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania's Orders On Thanksgiving Eve

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – One bar and restaurant owner in Lansdale refused to comply with a mandate that ordered all bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania to stop selling alcohol at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve.
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill and Sports Tavern stayed open until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Owner Robert Panico says Panico’s will be open every day with normal business hours, noon until 2 a.m.
He is also urging other businesses to open and operate as usual, despite the mandates.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘No Conceivable Justification’: Gov. Tom Wolf Appeals Pennsylvania Judge’s Order To Halt Further Vote Certification
12-Year-Old Among 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Beating Of Homeless Man To Death In Camden
Hundreds Gather In Song And Prayer Hoping For Thanksgiving Miracle For Beloved School Volunteer
You must log in to post a comment.