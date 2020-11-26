Comments
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County mother is facing child abuse charges for a horrific crime. Prosecutors say Julianne Lewis took part in the brutal beating of her 9-year-old daughter at her Westtown Township home.
Doctors say the girl suffered severe brain damage.
Police arrested Lewis’ boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, earlier this week. He’s facing attempted homicide charges.
