WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says a 34-year-old man is facing attempted homicide charges after beating his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter unconscious in Westtown Township. Dimitrios Moscharis, of West Chester, has been charged with attempted homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment and other related charges in the incident which occurred on Nov. 23.

Police say the child’s mother, Julianne Lewis, called 911 after returning home from driving for Lyft after receiving a text message from Moscharis telling her to come home immediately.

When she arrived home, she found her 9-year-old daughter unresponsive, wet, and fully clothed in the bathtub. With the help of Moscharis, they pulled the child from the bathtub to perform CPR after Lewis called 911.

First responders arrived to find the child still unresponsive and when EMS removed her clothes to perform life-saving measures, they found extensive bruising all over her body that appeared to be old and new.

She was transported to Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. The young girl is in critical condition and has been placed on a ventilator.

Tests show she likely suffered brain damage because she was deprived of oxygen for a significant time, indicating strangulation or suffocation.

The bruising on the child’s body were consistent with objects police found near the bathroom, including a curtain rod, hanger and other implements.

Lewis later told police she had been dating Moscharis for two months and when he saw her struggling to control her daughter, she says he told her the child needed to be “disciplined.”

After that incident, whenever the child “acted out” or “didn’t listen,” Lewis let Moscharis hit her with a curtain rod or baton normally used to open and close window blinds, according to the DA’s office. She says if the discipline became too harsh she would tell Moscharis to stop.

Police say Moscharis also would “force the child to walk up and down the stairs with her arms outstretched for hours at a time and lock her in the closet for extended periods.”

An investigation found that Moscharis knew the child had stopped breathing for at least 10 to 15 minutes and failed to call 911.

He allegedly told Lewis to lie to the police and say the child’s biological father injured the child when 911 was finally called.

The affidavit states that while on the phone with 911, Moscharis claimed the child wanted to take a shower and he returned to the bathroom when he heard a loud noise then tried to wake the child.

“What this child endured is unconscionable. The defendant’s depravity is beyond words and comprehension. It is the kind of criminal action that is devastating to our community and parents alike,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “A seasoned child abuse detective said that the child’s bruising all over her body was the worst he’s ever seen in his career. My office vows to seek full justice for the victim child with maximum punishment for the defendant.”

Moscharis is being held without bail at the Chester County Prison.

