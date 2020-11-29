PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a violent weekend so far in Philadelphia. Police are investigating at least 10 shootings that have left at least 15 people hurt, including teenagers.

The latest victim is a 36-year-old man, police say he was shot just after 4 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard and Belmont Avenues in West Philadelphia.

The man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Penn Presbyterian in critical condition. He is the latest victim in a violent night.

Early Sunday, around 2 a.m. a 29-year-old man was shot once in the back. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Orthodox Street in Frankford.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

That followed a double shooting Saturday night at a gas station in Oxford Circle, police say a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue. Both of those victims are also in stable condition.

Then at about 11 p.m. Saturday night two teenagers were shot on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.

An 18-year-old is listed in critical condition, while a 16-year-old is critical but stable. Both are recovering at Einstein Medical Center.

Police found at least 20 shell casings at the scene.

Earlier in the day Saturday, around 12:30 p.m. there was a triple shooting on the 6000 block of Walton Avenue in Cobbs Creek.

Two of the victims are 16 years old and the third is 18 years old.

One of the 16-year-olds was shot multiple times in the torso and is listed in critical condition at Presbyterian Medical Center.

Of the 14 victims who were shot between Saturday and Sunday morning, seven of them were teenagers.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 47 years old.

A woman was also shot yesterday while in a car in West Philadelphia.

None of the victims in any of these shootings have died, however, police are still searching for the shooters.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

