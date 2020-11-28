NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The husband of a woman killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Newark this week has a message. Randy Sheets says his late wife of two years was the most generous person he knew.

Erin Sasse, 25, had pulled over on the shoulder of I-95 near the Churchmans Road overpass to help those involved in a chain-reaction crash.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, and Sasse, a corporal with the Delaware National Guard, was on her way to deliver food to those less fortunate, according to Sheets.

Sheets told Eyewitness News over Zoom that the last time he saw his wife — a woman he described as always on the go — he was upset at first that she was heading out.

“She sat on my lap and made me feel better, even though I was being kind of a jerk,” Sheets said. “And then she was like, ‘all right, see you later.’ Just like that. She was like, ‘I love you.’ I was like ‘I’m sure you do; I love you too.’”

The call from police would come much later after 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

“She’s on her way there and sees another accident and stops and tries to help them. She didn’t even get a chance to get out of her car, to my knowledge,” Sheets said. “She was taken to Christiana and she stopped breathing and then her heart stopped, and they couldn’t bring her back.”

The mother and stepmother to two children, is now remembered for her service and generosity. Another many from Maryland was also killed that night, he, too, stopping to help.

Sheets says there will be time for tears, but for now, he’s overwhelmed with the stories of kindness that have been told about his late wife.

“She’s amazing. I’m so proud, it’s hard to be sad when you’re that proud. It will hit me later, I’m sure. But right now, I feel proud and happy that she was mine for the short time,” he said.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons released a statement on the death of Sasse, saying, in part, “Erin’s instinct to risk her own safety in slowing down to assist a disabled motorist on a dangerous interstate is a testament to her courage and her character.”

Another man, 29-year-old, Lorenzo Deer, of North East, Maryland, who exited his car to assist at the scene, was also struck and killed.

A GoFundMe to cover the costs of Sasse’s funeral has raised more than $20,000. Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help cover the costs of Deer’s funeral. Click here to donate.

