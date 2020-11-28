Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning to shop local in Philadelphia on Saturday, you can park for free. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will stop enforcing parking meters and kiosks at 11 a.m.
Free street parking is available every Saturday from now through the end of the year.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve
Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime
COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents
You must log in to post a comment.