CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Parking Authority, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning to shop local in Philadelphia on Saturday, you can park for free. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will stop enforcing parking meters and kiosks at 11 a.m.

Free street parking is available every Saturday from now through the end of the year.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM  

Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve

Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime

COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents

Comments