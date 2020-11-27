WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike collided head-on with a minivan on Thanksgiving night, leaving three adults and three young children injured. The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near Exit 2 on the highway in Woolwich Township, a New Jersey state police spokesman said.
A 26-year-old Sellersville, Pennsylvania man was driving a car southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 11.2 when he collided with a minivan carrying an Edison couple and their three children, the spokesman said. The car then struck a concrete barrier before it came to a stop.
A 36-year-old woman in the minivan and two of her children — ages 6 and 11 — were seriously injured in the crash, along with the Pennsylvania man. The woman’s husband and their 8-year-old child were treated for minor injuries.
The names of the injured have not been released.
No charges have been filed so far, but authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve
Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime
COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents
You must log in to post a comment.