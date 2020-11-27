Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Philadelphia is all decked out for the holidays. The new “Winter on Broad Street” light display opens Friday evening.
The parking lot of the Wells Fargo Center has been transformed into a winter wonderland.
Starting at 5 p.m. you can stroll through light sculptures filled with more than half a million light bulbs.
You can also take a picture with “Gritty Claus.”
Tickets start at $20 and you need to make a timed reservation.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve
Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime
COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents
You must log in to post a comment.