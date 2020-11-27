CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Everyone’s favorite Flyers mascot is getting into the holiday spirit! And he didn’t waste a moment of Thanksgiving making the transition.

Take a look. Gritty tweeted, “You know what time it is.”

And we agree! Let’s use the long weekend to get those halls decked!

