PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Everyone’s favorite Flyers mascot is getting into the holiday spirit! And he didn’t waste a moment of Thanksgiving making the transition.
Take a look. Gritty tweeted, “You know what time it is.”
U kno what time it is pic.twitter.com/iRAxPPPHZp
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 27, 2020
And we agree! Let’s use the long weekend to get those halls decked!
