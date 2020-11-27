CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Center in Cherry Hill is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The New Jersey MVC announced the location was closed Friday morning on Twitter.

“BREAKING: CHERRY HILL VEHICLE CENTER is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen Wednesday, December 9.” New Jersey MVC tweeted.

They say the center will reopen on Dec. 9.

The New Jersey MVC has recently closed several centers due to positive COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, the Deptford Regional Licensing Center was also closed due to a positive case. That location will reopen on Dec. 3.

“BREAKING: WEST DEPTFORD REGIONAL/LICENSING CENTER is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen Thursday, December 3,” New Jersey MVC tweeted.

The Salem Licencing Center was also closed and will reopen on Dec. 8.

The closures come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Garden State.

