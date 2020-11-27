Black Friday Shoppers Lining Up For PlayStation 5, Gaming Bundles In Cherry Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Black Friday, and you know what that means, it’s time for some savings! Shoppers are trying to snag some deals and discounts.

It’s a day many gamers have been dreaming of – an opportunity to snag a PlayStation 5 – but that’s proving to be more difficult than you’d think.

Eyewitness News was in Cherry Hill Thursday night as customers lined up outside GameStop trying to snag the newest gaming console.

Sony is reporting the bundle package of the system and a game, going for over $800, has been the most popular bundle they’ve ever offered.

But for those waiting in line in Cherry Hill, it’s an opportunity to try and grab the latest and greatest in gaming that only comes around every couple of years.

“The technology, if you really are into gaming, you can appreciate what this game is. But then also the demand. I mean this year, COVID-19 made everything a little bit more difficult” shopper Jason Yates of Willingboro, New Jersey said. “So we had to make a choice, either you’re going pay double the price or come out and spend, you know, some hours. So that’s what we did.”

A store representative said the store only had two PlayStations and five Xbox before the store opened.

Walmart reported selling out of PlayStations before they could even stock their shelves.

