PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot while getting off the Market-Frankford Line Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues in Kensington.
Police say the girl was shot once in the left leg while getting off the train with a family member. The pair told police they heard gunfire and started running.
“They heard a pop and then a volley of pops and began to run,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said. “They ran… the child stated that she felt burning in her left leg. They examined the child and found that she had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”
The child’s mother rushed the girl to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.
While police were on the scene investigating this shooting, gunfire erupted down the street. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times following an argument.
So far, no arrests have been made in this case either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
