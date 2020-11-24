PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was killed and three others were critically injured after a car plowed into the back of a tractor-trailer in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the 600 block of East Erie Avenue.
Police say the Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Erie Avenue when it crashed into the parked tractor-trailer.
The car got wedged under the back of the truck and firefighters had to cut off the roof to reach the people inside.
One man in the car was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital. Three others, two women and one man, are listed in critical condition.
