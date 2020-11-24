TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy warned on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday that the new few months will be brutal for New Jersey. He has ordered tighter COVID-19 restrictions.
That includes limits on gatherings at private homes.
“Limiting indoor gatherings to ten persons and other steps we’ve taken, but we’re mostly pleading with people to do the right thing behind closed doors. Celebrate with just your immediate family and please don’t do it with grandma and grandpa,” Murphy said.
Murphy said New Jersey is “better prepared” for COVID than when the pandemic started in the spring, but it’s up to all of us to stop the spread.
