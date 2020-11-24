CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section Tuesday night. It happened on the 7600 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 36-year-old man was shot four times by two unknown suspects who were attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle. The man is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

