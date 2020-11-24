DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says he is concerned that the average number of hospitalizations is on the rise. Meanwhile, demand for COVID-19 testing is also exploding in the First State.
Visits to pop-up test sites in Delaware are up 40% in just the last 10 days.
“Lines have gotten longer, people have become frustrated and so we really want to encourage patience. We want to encourage pre-register,” Dr. Karyl Rattay said.
To meet the demand, Delaware is expanding its partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy to add testing sites.
