PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles player has tested positive for COVID-19. According to NFL insiders Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan, wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two other wide receivers, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett, were also reportedly put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sources tell me and @caplannfl: #Eagles are placing WRs J.J. Arecega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and Deontay Burnett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Whiteside tested positive and the others were identified as close contacts. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) November 19, 2020

The Eagles released a statement on Twitter regarding the positive test on Thursday morning.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter.”

On Tuesday, the Giants placed kicker Graham Gano on the reserve COVID-19 list. He tested positive for the virus the day after the Giants hosted the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Arcega-Whiteside did not play in the game.

The Eagles are scheduled to head to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

