PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says it will close Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School and Bishop McDevitt High School at the end of the school year. The archdiocese is blaming declining enrollment and rising costs, not the COVID-19 pandemic.
The archdiocese says they will work to help students find other high schools within the system.
“Today is one of great sadness,” Archbishop Nelson Pérez said. “Catholic education is a precious gift that bears lifelong fruit to all those who receive it. The closure of any Catholic school is deeply painful, most especially for the students, teachers, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters so intimately connected to them. I know that today’s announcement will weigh heavily on every member of the Hallahan and McDevitt school communities. I share in that grief. Understanding that this moment is one of extreme difficulty, I pledge that we will provide every possible assistance during this transition and that the rich legacy of these schools will be upheld.”
