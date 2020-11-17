PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania health officials will be strengthening its mask mandate and are asking out-of-state travelers to get a coronavirus test as cases surge in the state. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said anyone traveling to Pennsylvania, including residents returning from vacation, will be required to test for COVID-19 when traveling to the state or they must quarantine for 14 days.

A negative test is required within 72 hours, Levine said.

The order does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work. It goes into effect on Nov. 20.

Levine said mask-wearing will also be required both indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home. The mandate also includes:

When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least 6 feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.

When indoors, masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if with people other than members of your household.

This order applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.

This comes after health officials said Monday they do not expect to go back to the old shutdown orders like in the spring.

“We have no plans to go back to red, yellow and green or any type of scheme such as that. And so really the best way that businesses can work with us in order to prevent anything from happening is really do everything that I just said. We need to enforce and to work with limiting the number of people,” said Levine.

Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.

State officials did not immediately say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning. Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic.

On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

