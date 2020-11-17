PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New York Giants player tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the team hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday morning.
“Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated.”
Giants Statement (1/2): Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 17, 2020
The Giants say two staff members were in close contact with the individual and they both were told to stay home Tuesday.
It is unclear if this player was on the field during the Giants-Eagles game Sunday at this time.
Giants Statement (2/2): The Quest Diagnostics Training Center will be open to staff. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 17, 2020
Eagles fans were recently banned from attending games at Lincoln Financial Field for at least the next six weeks as new restrictions on gatherings will go into place on Friday in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Sweeping Coronavirus Restrictions For Restaurants, Indoor Gatherings As Daily Cases Jump 700% In Past 2 Months
‘Retightening Restrictions’: New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings
$1.6 Million-Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Ticket Sold In Montgomery County
You must log in to post a comment.