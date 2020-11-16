PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will play without fans at Lincoln Financial Field for at least the next six weeks. Philadelphia officials announced major restrictions surrounding sporting events and gatherings in the city on Monday.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10% of maximum capacity or 10 people per 1,000 square feet for venues with an undefined maximum capacity.

Outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 2,000 people in any outdoor space, which means no fans will be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles games.

Anyone attending an outdoor gathering must wear a mask at all times and to reinforce masks are being used, food and drinks may not be served.

This move comes as part of Philadelphia’s “Safer at Home” plan. Officials announced a number of restrictions that will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 20.

“We are in a very dangerous stage of the pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during Monday afternoon’s press conference.

Indoor dining will be prohibited at restaurants and outdoor dining will also be prohibited to no more than four household guests to a table. The city is limiting guests to dining with only people they live with to stop the virus from spreading to other households.

Colleges and high schools will not be allowed to have in-person learning and must be virtual. There will also be no youth sports and school sports.

The city is asking retail stores to limit occupancy to no more than five people per 1,000 square feet. Religious institutions are allowed to stay open but no more than 5% occupancy.

“We need to keep this virus from jumping from one household to another,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

