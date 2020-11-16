GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) – A million-dollar winning lottery ticket was sold in Montgomery County over the weekend. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2869 Limekiln Pike in Glenside on Saturday.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 02-22-33-39-44-47, winning $1,640,000.
The 7-Eleven earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.
