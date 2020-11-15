WEATHER ALERTSevere thunderstorm watch issued for entire region until 11 p.m.
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Abington News, Local, Willow Grove Mall

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A man was shot outside of the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove Sunday evening, according to police. It happened around 5:50 p.m. near the entrances of Nordstrom Rack and Primark.

Police say the victim has been taken to Abington-Jefferson Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

A spokesperson for the mall addressed the shooting in a statement sent to Eyewitness News: “The safety and security of our shoppers is our top priority and, at this time, we are fully cooperating with the police investigation. While we aren’t at liberty to share any details, we are wishing for a speedy recovery of anyone who may have been harmed and are thankful to the Abington PD for their quick response.”

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Kensington, Police Say

Philadelphia Officials Set To Announce COVID-19 Restrictions Monday

Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?

Comments