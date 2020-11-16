PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials announced Monday major restrictions for restaurants and businesses across the city as coronavirus cases surge. Starting Friday, indoor dining will be banned and gyms and museums will be closed.

City officials acknowledge businesses will be closed and jobs lost because of the new restrictions but, they say, they’re necessary to save lives.

“We have to take action now,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

All indoor public and private gatherings in Philadelphia are being restricted.

“Please stay home, away from others as much as possible,” Farley said. “Don’t visit even friends and relatives.”

Philadelphia officials unveiled sweeping new restrictions to stop the spiking number of COVID cases.

“We do not take any of this lightly and believe me, more than anything in the world, I wish none of this was necessary, but there’s no doubt these changes are necessary,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Starting Friday, Nov. 20, the city will prohibit:

youth and community sports

gyms

museums

libraries

Indoor dining at restaurants will be prohibited and outdoor dining will be limited to only four members of a household.

“To keep this virus from jumping from one household to another and people mixing without masks from different households is exactly how the virus does that,” Farley said. “We can’t enforce this but we are asking residents and restaurants: please, people eating outdoors without masks should be there with their household members only.”

Remaining open with limits include:

retail stores

barbershops and salons

hotels

religious facilities.

People should work from home unless that’s not possible.

“This will help ease the potential burden on our hospitals, it will help slow the spread of the virus and most importantly it will save lives,” Kenney said.

With schools, colleges and high schools can be online only — no in-person classes. However, elementary and middle schools will be allowed to stay open, along with childcare facilities.

“Children almost never get seriously ill from COVID and the education of children is crucial for the future,” Farley said.

The new restrictions will be enforced for six weeks, through the new year.

“I know these restrictions are tough, people are going to be put out of work and some businesses may go under, but we also know that the consequences to health of not doing it are really bad,” Farley said. “And if we do this right, our businesses will recover faster because the epidemic wave will subside sooner.”

Farley also urged surrounding counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey to join Philadelphia in enacting similar measures, noting there is a lot of movement within the region and containing the virus is difficult without more uniform precautions.

For a full list of new restrictions, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Man Shot Outside Of Willow Grove Park Mall, Police Say

WATCH: New Antenna Installed Atop Transmission Tower In Roxborough To Deliver Better Signals For CBS3 Viewers

Anxiety High For Philadelphia Business Owners With New COVID-19 Restrictions Coming Monday

