CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Center City Monday night. The shooting happened near 15th and Market Streets around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the surveillance footage shows the victim sitting on a parked dirt bike on the sidewalk when a white hatchback vehicle pulled up. A man exited the vehicle and chased the victim on the sidewalk, firing at least 11 shots.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the victim was shot several times to the face, neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 7:17 p.m.

Police say the surveillance video shows the shooter get back into the vehicle and heads south on 15th Street.

Police describe the gunman as approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Announces Major Restrictions For Indoor Gatherings, Restaurants And Businesses Amid COVID-19 Surge

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Voorhees

New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings

Comments