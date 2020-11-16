PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Center City Monday night. The shooting happened near 15th and Market Streets around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the surveillance footage shows the victim sitting on a parked dirt bike on the sidewalk when a white hatchback vehicle pulled up. A man exited the vehicle and chased the victim on the sidewalk, firing at least 11 shots.
Police say the victim was shot several times to the face, neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 7:17 p.m.
Police say the surveillance video shows the shooter get back into the vehicle and heads south on 15th Street.
Police describe the gunman as approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.
The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
