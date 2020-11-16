TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is implementing new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in an effort to stop the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the Garden State. Murphy signed an executive order Monday limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Outdoor gatherings will also be limited to 150 people, down from 500, starting Nov. 23.

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19. Effective tomorrow:

👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 people Effective Nov 23rd:

👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

Murphy says religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances may continue to operate at 25% of a rooms capacity up to 150 people.

More information on the new executive order is expected to be released during Murphy’s 12 p.m. press conference.

In a cable news interview on Monday morning, Murphy said, “We think those are steps, coupled with some of the other steps we’ve taken, which will hopefully begin to shave these numbers down. This is a lot of fatigue, it’s a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we’ve got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, the basic stuff.”

New Jersey reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 279,274 cases. There were also an additional 18 coronavirus-related deaths and the death toll has risen to 14,765.

“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise,” Murphy tweeted. “Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,540 new positive cases

➡️279,274 cumulative total cases

➡️18 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,765 total deaths These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/gdjREnqJyn — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 15, 2020

