CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is implementing new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in an effort to stop the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the Garden State. Murphy signed an executive order Monday limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Outdoor gatherings will also be limited to 150 people, down from 500, starting Nov. 23.

Murphy says religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances may continue to operate at 25% of a rooms capacity up to 150 people.

More information on the new executive order is expected to be released during Murphy’s 12 p.m. press conference.

In a cable news interview on Monday morning, Murphy said, “We think those are steps, coupled with some of the other steps we’ve taken, which will hopefully begin to shave these numbers down. This is a lot of fatigue, it’s a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we’ve got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, the basic stuff.”

New Jersey reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 279,274 cases. There were also an additional 18 coronavirus-related deaths and the death toll has risen to 14,765.

“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise,” Murphy tweeted. “Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly, and CBS3 for the latest on the coronavirus response across the region.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Man Shot Outside Of Willow Grove Park Mall, Police Say

WATCH: New Antenna Installed Atop Transmision Tower In Roxborough To Deliver Better Signals For CBS3 Viewers

Anxiety High For Philadelphia Business Owners With New COVID-19 Restrictions Coming Monday

Comments