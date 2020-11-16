Comments
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Voorhees, Camden County on Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of the two-vehicle crash.
Police say the crash happened in the area of the Wawa on Evesham Road. There is no word yet on what led to the crash.
Evesham Road is closed for westbound traffic heading to Route 73.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Major Restrictions For Indoor Gatherings, Restaurants And Businesses Amid COVID-19 Surge
Man Shot Outside Of Willow Grove Park Mall, Police Say
WATCH: New Antenna Installed Atop Transmission Tower In Roxborough To Deliver Better Signals For CBS3 Viewers
You must log in to post a comment.