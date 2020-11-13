PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week. According to officials, 24-year-old James R. Jones, of Philadelphia, now faces a number of charges.
According to officials, the victim identified as Leonid Kadomsky, 37, was outside of his disabled vehicle that was pulled over against the curb on Roosevelt Boulevard when he was struck by Jones.
Kadomsky was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
Following the crash, police say Jones fled the scene on foot.
On Thursday, Jones surrendered to police and was placed under arrest and charged.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Hite Responds To Rumors He Could Be In Running For Biden’s Secretary Of Education
Philadelphia Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Suspect Opened Fire In Kensington, Officials Say
Man Taken Into Custody After Making ‘Alarming Statements, Acting Erratic’ On American Airlines Flight To Philadelphia From Orlando, Airline Says
You must log in to post a comment.