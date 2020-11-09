PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the driver who struck and killed a man who was filling his gas tank in Northeast Philadelphia Monday. This happened just before 7 p.m. along the 7500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.
According to police, a 37-year-old man was filling his car with gas when he was struck by a black Acura traveling southbound.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the driver of the Acura fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Faunce Street.
