PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a suspect on the 1900 block of Hart Lane in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. It happened just before 1:30 p.m.
Police said uniformed officers in an unmarked car investigated a stopped car and found a man with a handgun.
Authorities said the man fled in his car and crashed at Ruth and Somerset Streets.
“Shortly after the officer exited his vehicle, that male produced his handgun and fired at least two shots in the direction of our officer,” Sgt. Eric Gripp said. “Our officer returned fire, firing at least two times and struck that male. The male was transported to Temple University Hospital by a responding 24th District police officer where unfortunately he was pronounced dead a short time later.”
An investigation will be conducted into the shooting.
Police said there is surveillance video from the area as well as bodycam footage.
