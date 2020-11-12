CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is giving municipalities and counties the option to regulate the operating hours of non-essential businesses after 8 p.m. Murphy signed the executive order on Thursday, which comes in an effort to give local officials the ability to take action to prevent localized COVID-19 hotspots from spreading.

“Municipal or county actions, such as restrictions on essential businesses, full business closures, or restrictions on gatherings/capacity that differ from statewide rules, are impermissible and will be invalidate,” Murphy said.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state. On Thursday, health officials reported 3,517 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 266,986.

The Garden State imposed new restrictions on indoor seating and hours of operation for restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges. They must close between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday.

Interstate indoor sports between grades K through 12 and other youth sports leagues is also prohibited.

